In a debate, a Conservative candidate for Merkel’s job goes on the attack.

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, went on the offensive in the first big prime-time television discussion on Sunday in a bid to resuscitate his flagging campaign less than a month before elections.

Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance, led by the 60-year-old chancellor, enjoyed a substantial advantage over his opponents from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens going into the election.

However, a series of errors in recent weeks have lowered his popularity and weakened support for his party, just as Merkel prepares to leave parliament after 16 years as German leader.

Instead, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who was widely written off at the start of the campaign due to his SPD’s lackluster support, has surged ahead in the race.

The 63-year-old has also surpassed Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party’s leader, who has been dogged by a number of controversies, including plagiarism allegations.

Scholz’s SPD gained 24 percent support in a poll published by Bild am Sonntag just hours before the TV debate on Sunday. Meanwhile, the CDU-CSU alliance has sunk to an all-time low of 21%. The Greens held a solid 17 percent of the vote.

Despite the low polling results, Laschet attempted to pitch his party to Germans as the face of stability.

“I’ve always been aware of headwinds. Even now,” he observed, “we need firmness and reliability in such moments.”

“In difficult times, that is the offer of the (CDU-CSU) – stability and reliability,” he remarked.

The audience, on the other hand, appeared unaffected.

Scholz was deemed the winner of the television discussion by 36 percent of 2,500 people polled by broadcaster RTL.

Baerbock received 30 percent of the vote, while Laschet received only 25% of the vote.

During the disastrous floods that ravaged western Germany in mid-July, Laschet, the current state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, saw the tide turn against him.

Laschet has been unable to reverse a downward trend in popularity since being seen on tape laughing in the background with local officials while Germany’s president gave an address commemorating the victims of deadly floods.

On Sunday, Laschet went on the offensive to criticize the SPD’s refusal to rule out a cooperation with the far-left Linke party.

Scholz, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped, stating merely that his party would not join a coalition with a party that did not make a clear commitment to NATO.

Merkel’s coalition, of which Scholz’s party is a member, was also slammed by Laschet. Brief News from Washington Newsday.