In a deadly Texas crash, the driver was behind the wheel of a Tesla, according to investigators.

According to US investigators, a driver was behind the wheel of a Tesla automobile that crashed and caught fire in Texas in April, contradicting early police comments.

Police in Houston said an initial investigation revealed the driver’s seat was unoccupied shortly after the crash, which killed both people in the car.

“Both driver and passenger seats were occupied at the time of impact,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates high-profile accidents and disasters.

It highlighted a forensic investigation of the steering wheel and data from the car’s data recorder, as well as the fact that the vehicle’s seat belts were buckled during the April 17 crash near Spring, Texas.

Tesla’s driving assistance technologies were the focus of this episode, with Consumer Reports magazine revealing that engineers “easily persuaded” Tesla’s Autopilot to drive without a human in the driver’s seat.

In the five seconds before the collision, the car was traveling at speeds of up to 67 miles per hour (108 kilometers per hour) on a suburban road, according to the NTSB.

Security camera footage from a home previously revealed the car’s owner in the driver’s seat and a person in the front passenger seat, according to the NTSB.

Tesla’s Autopilot technology could not have been engaged during the tragic incident, according to a May NTSB study.

Tesla rapidly defended itself following the accident, with CEO Elon Musk claiming that blaming the car’s driver assistance functions was “absolutely incorrect.”

The initial information on the incident was published by local police, who did not immediately respond to the updated information.

The NTSB reiterated on Thursday that the inquiry was still ongoing and that the early reports should not be used to draw judgments about the accident’s causes.