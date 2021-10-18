In a daring life-or-death mission, a drone company rushes to rescue trapped dogs.

The Spanish government has given permission for a drone business to rescue four dogs engulfed in lava from the Cumbre Viejo volcanic eruption.

The dogs were caught in ponds in the Todoque area, one of the communities hardest hit by the eruption. Over the last two weeks, two companies have been feeding the dogs with drones. According to Jaime Pereira, CEO of Aerocámaras, rescuing the dogs would be much more difficult because the operation has never been done before.

According to Pereira, the mission is technically unlawful in Spain because conveying humans and animals by drone is prohibited.

The Advanced Command Post, the authority supervising the La Palma tragedy, is still seeking last-minute authorisation for the expedition.

“This is the first time it has ever been attempted anyplace in the globe. But it’s either that or they’ll perish “El Pais quoted Pereira as saying.

Pereira and two other drone pilots, Borja Blanco and Daniel Romero, travelled to the Canary Islands on Sunday, bringing hundreds of pounds of gear with them. The experts took a ferry to the location near the trapped dogs on Monday, according to an Aerocámaras statement.

In an attempt to save the dogs, the drone pilots stated they will use a huge freight drone that has been “tailored to the features of the animals” as well as a support drone. The cargo drone, which has a payload capacity of 52 pounds, is typically used by the corporation to transport merchandise to ships in the Gibraltar Strait.

The pilots aim to use their drones to feed the dogs as well as investigate the region with various equipment, including a thermographic camera, according to a statement from Aerocámaras. The dogs would have to be transported around 1,500 feet into the air and then to a safe location outside the lava flow by the drones.

“Once they get acclimated to the presence of the UAS and the logistics and the pilots feel fit to carry out the operation,” the drone business added, “we hope to be able to carry out the rescue of the animals.”

Finding a technique to successfully catch and lead the dogs onto the mission was another challenge. This is a condensed version of the information.