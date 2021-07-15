In a ‘creepy’ video, doll factory workers reveal how they add hair and eyes.

In a series of videos dubbed “scary,” a manufacturing worker reveals how they put dolls together.

TikToker Xiangmzxm videotaped themself working on a production line, surrounded by hundreds of doll heads, at an undisclosed location. Several videos demonstrate how to add hair to scalps using a quick needle, similar to a sewing machine, that threads locks onto the toys.

The worker guides the doll’s head, ensuring that the hair is evenly distributed, and they always finish with two lines across the top of the head, resembling a middle parting. Various clips show the machine weaving pink, blonde, brown, and black hair onto the dolls at breakneck speed.

Although the doll doesn’t quite resemble the famed Mattel product, Xiangmzxm added the hashtags “manufacturing,” “handmade,” and “Barbie” to the video.

Xiangmzxm’s most popular video, which was posted earlier this month, has received a stunning 37 million views, with viewers expressing their fascination with the procedure. Many individuals were particularly concerned about the employees’ hands, as most clips showed them skilfully applying hair without gloves.

“Any protection on fingers?” PG wondered as he watched the footage. What happened to health and safety?”

Other movies show how eyeballs, eyelashes, and eyebrows are linked to the heads, in addition to hair. Another viral video from June garnered 10 million views as it captured a machine that applied artificial lashes.

In other clips, faceless beige heads make their way down conveyor belts, stamping them in turn with huge machinery. One terrifying machine has four spindly arms that pull open an empty eye socket, ready for a worker to insert an eyeball.

Viewers have given the production line mixed reviews, with some comparing it to a horror film. “Could dolls get any creepier?” Brick wondered. Yes, it appears that they can.”

“The next SAW movie should be made in a Barbie factory,” BurntRice373 proposed.

“That is terrifying,” Allisson said.

“Why is this oddly enjoyable to watch?” Sarah acknowledged.

“I’ve watched it a million times and I still don’t tell if the needle is coming from the top or bottom,” Dion Sadasey said.

