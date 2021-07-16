In a crackdown on music, China will ban certain karaoke songs that “harm national unity.”

The Chinese Ministry of Culture intends to compile a consolidated list of banned karaoke songs that the government considers to be subversive, incite hatred, or impair national unity.

In a document posted to the ministry’s website late last week, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Friday that the ministry proposed compiling a list of prohibited music.

Songs will be forbidden if they are believed to undermine national unity, sovereignty, or territorial integrity, or harm national security, honor, or interests, according to the text. The list will include tracks that the administration considers to be encouraging “ethnic hatred.”

Karaoke establishments and their management will be expected to keep an eye on the list and remove banned songs from their client databases. According to the SCMP article, the ministry’s document stated that only music that “promote positive energy” and are “healthy” should be authorized moving ahead. Karaoke shop owners are also expected to promote songs that support the Chinese government’s goals and agenda.

Despite the fact that the centralized list is a new crackdown on music, China has already taken steps to prohibit tunes from being performed at karaoke establishments. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), in October of 2018, China prohibited karaoke establishments from allowing patrons to sing more than 6,600 songs. Many of the songs dated from the early 2000s and 1990s and featured popular Taiwanese and Hong Kong musicians.

China’s authorities removed 120 songs off the internet in 2015 because they were judged “immoral” by the government. The culture ministry claimed at the time that the banned tunes “trumped vulgarity, violence, crime, or undermined social morality.”

According to Angeli Datt, a senior research analyst for China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan at Freedom House, “targeting karaoke song libraries is part of a bigger drive by the Chinese government to extend its huge information management apparatus into every sector of the entertainment industry.”

Human rights organizations have consistently condemned China’s persistent suppression of freedom of expression.

Authorities detained and prosecuted a number of netizens for critical online remarks and private chat messages, accusing them of “spreading rumors,” “picking quarrels,” and “insulting the country’s leaders,” according to the Human Rights Watch World Report on China for 2021.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.