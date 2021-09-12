In a clash of worldviews, Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban.

On Sunday morning, Pope Francis arrives in Budapest to celebrate mass, with all eyes on his encounter with Hungary’s anti-immigration Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In what might be an awkward half-hour meeting, the head of 1.3 billion Catholics will meet with Orban — who will be accompanied by Hungarian President Janos Ader – in Budapest’s vast Fine Arts Museum.

On the one hand, there’s Orban, the self-described “defender of Christian Europe” against immigration. Pope Francis, on the other hand, has called for assistance for the marginalized and those of all faiths fleeing violence and poverty.

However, the Pope’s attitude, which he considers to be genuinely Christian, has often been met with apprehension among the faithful, particularly among orthodox Catholics.

There has been no love lost between Orban supporters in Hungary and the Catholic world’s leader in recent years.

Pro-Orban media and politicians have slammed the pontiff, dubbing him the “Soros Pope” for his pro-refugee attitudes, a reference to the Hungarian-born liberal US billionaire George Soros, a right-wing bete-noire.

The pontiff’s brief visit to finish the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress has also aroused eyebrows.

His seven-hour visit to Hungary, which has a population of 9.8 million people, will be followed by a two-day official visit to Slovakia, Hungary’s smaller neighbor.

A pro-Orban television pundit remarked, “Pope Francis wants to disgrace Hungary by simply remaining for a few hours.”

The pope, Jorge Bergoglio, was born in Argentina to an Italian emigrant family, and he frequently reminds “old Europe” of its past, which was built on waves of newcomers.

He also criticizes “sovereigntists” who turn their backs on refugees with “speeches that mimic those of Hitler in 1934” without actually identifying political leaders.

On the Greek island of Lesbos, the entrance to Europe, in April 2016, the pope declared, “We are all migrants!” while boarding his plane with three Syrian Muslim families whose homes had been attacked.

In contrast, Orban’s trademark anti-migration crusade, which includes border fencing and detention camps for asylum seekers, has enraged Brussels.

Instead, Orban’s supporters refer to the government-funded assistance organization “Hungary Helps,” which rebuilds churches and schools in war-torn Syria and sends physicians to Africa.

“The vast majority of Hungarians agree that we should not bring the problem to Europe, but rather help where the problem exists,” said Father Kornel Fabry, the congress’ secretary general.

Orban's detractors, on the other hand, accuse him of using Christianity as a shield to avoid criticism.