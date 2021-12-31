In a Christmas Day error, Santander UK pays out?130 million.

On Thursday, Santander’s UK bank filed a claim for the?130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake.

The bank said in a statement given to AFP that 75,000 payments by 2,000 business and commercial account holders were issued twice to their receivers due to a “technical fault,” matching a report in The Times.

The bank added that the duplicated transactions on Christmas morning came from its own reserves, meaning that none of the customers were out of pocket.

It went on to say that it “would be working hard with numerous banks across the UK in the coming days to recover the duplicated transactions.”

The payments could have included wages and payments to vendors, according to the bank.

The transfers were sent to accounts in a number of UK banks, according to the Times, and Santander has asked them to retrieve the funds.

According to the publication, one bank would be hesitant to collect the monies if the account user had already spent the unexpected windfall, putting them in danger of going into overdraft.

“As a bank, we have systems in place to seek recovery of those funds directly from receivers,” Santander stated.

The error was triggered by a scheduling issue, which “we swiftly detected and corrected,” according to the bank.

Santander’s high street branch in the United Kingdom has 14 million customers and achieved a net profit of over?1 billion in the first three quarters of 2021.