In a Chinese-linked social media campaign, Maine lobsters were falsely blamed for COVID origins.

According to a misinformation researcher from the University of Oxford who has been following the postings, a Chinese-linked social media campaign is erroneously attributing the origins of the coronavirus on Maine lobsters imported from the United States.

According to NBC News, Marcel Schliebs had been monitoring posts from state media and Chinese diplomats on Twitter for 18 months when he discovered an allegation in September that a batch of Maine lobsters transported to a seafood market in Wuhan in November 2019 caused the virus to spread in China.

According to USA Today, Schliebs initially learned about the lobster idea from Zha Liyou, the Chinese consul general in Kolkata, India.

“A MU298 of November 11, 2019 carrying food from Maine, US to Huanan Seafood Market, Wuhan, Hubei via Shanghai has been discovered as a major suspect of covid via cold chain,” it said. Many workers in the area who moved this quantity of seafood became infected over the next few weeks.” A MU298 carrying seafood from Maine, US to Huanan Seafood Market, Wuhan, Hubei via Shanghai has been discovered as a major suspect of covid via cold chain.

Many workers in the area of transferring this batch of seafood became affected during the next few weeks. https://t.co/LrPSPA4u92 Schliebs has discovered more than 550 Twitter accounts that promote the lobster idea since then, according to the news outlet.

Schliebs, who described the posts as “a coordinated attempt” to promote “a pro-Chinese narrative,” has taken the initiative to report the false allegations by contacting Twitter. According to the site’s manipulation and spam rules, the accounts were suspended.

“China is the largest victim of disinformation,” Kai Yan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom, told NBC News. “The offenders are some politicians and media outlets hungry for China-bashing in the United States and a few other Western countries.”

“All members of the international community must work together in rejecting and defeating such deception, which will inevitably impair global collaboration in battling the pandemic,” Yan said.

Despite Twitter’s removal of the bad actor accounts, the COVID origin explanation for Maine lobsters continues to propagate, and new Chinese accounts disseminating the fake information have appeared on the social media platform.

“We slowed it down tremendously,” Schliebs told NBC News, “but we still see some organized effort to distribute the message.” “It appears that new accounts are being created to replace those that were taken down as a result of our inquiry.”