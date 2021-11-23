In a bus crash in Bulgaria, 46 people were killed.

In Europe’s deadliest road accident in the last decade, a tourist bus caught fire on a Bulgarian highway early Tuesday, killing 46 passengers, including a dozen youngsters.

Officials suspect the bus slammed into the guardrails and caught fire while traveling from Istanbul, Turkey, to Skopje, North Macedonia, but the cause has yet to be determined.

The collision happened around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on a route about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek. There were no other vehicles involved.

Seven persons, five men and two women, made it out alive.

After visiting the survivors in a Sofia hospital, North Macedonian Health Minister Venko Filipce told public BNT television, “Unfortunately, there are many victims, 46, including 12 youngsters.”

Officials say the survivors, which include a 16-year-old girl, are all from the same family and are in stable condition.

Officials stated the fatalities were largely from North Macedonia and came from several ethnic groups, with a Belgian and a Serbian national among them.

The bus was registered with the “Besa trans” travel agency in Macedonia, which organizes journeys to Istanbul, according to local media.

Bulgaria’s temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced the initiation of an investigation into the disaster, dismissing suggestions that poor road conditions were to blame.

The burnt bus’s corpse was seen after it smashed through the guardrails separating the two sides of the highway.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia told official news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.

“They were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard, he stated. They broke one of the windows and were able to save a few people. Unfortunately, none of the others were successful “he stated

“It’s a terrible tragedy… 12 (victims) are under the age of 18, and the remainder are young folks in their 20s and 30s,” he continued.

The bus driver died “immediately,” according to Bulgarian national police commander Stanimir Stanev, and “no one was able to unlock the doors.”

Maya Arguirova, the head of the treatment center for serious burns where they were evacuated, reported that survivors “jumped out of the windows.”

Boyko Rashkov, Bulgaria’s interior minister, was among those who went to the crash site.

“It’s a frightening scene. That’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it “Rashkov stated to the press.

“Nobody knows for sure how many people were present or who they were. The bodies are horribly charred, and each one must be identified individually “Added he.

Those’s frantic relatives. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.