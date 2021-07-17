In a bus blast in Pakistan, 13 people were killed, including nine Chinese nationals.

According to government and police sources, nine Chinese workers were among the 13 persons killed on Wednesday when a bus exploded, sending it careening down a ravine in northwestern Pakistan.

Although Pakistani authorities indicated the nature of the blast was under investigation, China labeled it as a “bombing” and a “attack.”

According to a local government official who did not want to be identified, the bus was taking Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical workers to the Dasu dam building site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The explosion caused a fire in the engine, sending the truck tumbling into a ravine,” he said, adding that 28 Chinese people were also hurt.

“It was a strong blast, but its nature is unknown for now,” said a senior local police official who did not want to be identified.

Pakistan has long been concerned about the safety of Chinese employees. They are stationed in the country in large numbers to monitor and build infrastructure projects.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, voiced his “horror and outrage” over the incident, demanding Pakistan to “severely punish” those responsible and “earnestly protect” Chinese persons and interests.

According to the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, “a certain project of a Chinese corporation in Pakistan was attacked, resulting in the deaths of Chinese people.”

It advised Chinese companies operating in the nation to beef up their security measures.

In April, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at a luxury hotel in southwest Balochistan that was hosting the Chinese envoy, who was unharmed.

The group has recently claimed responsibility for a series of strikes in Pakistan’s restive tribal areas along the Afghan border, as well as in the country’s metropolis, including Islamabad.

In recent years, Beijing has thrown billions of dollars into Pakistan to improve the country’s infrastructure.

However, Chinese-funded projects have created discontent, particularly among separatist organizations, who claim that locals are not benefiting and that the majority of jobs are going to outsiders.

At least eight people were killed when gunmen assaulted a luxurious hotel in Balochistan overlooking a landmark Chinese-backed project, the deep-water harbor in Gwadar, which gives China crucial access to the Arabian Sea.

In June, Baloch insurgents attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which is partly controlled by Chinese corporations and is located in the commercial metropolis of Karachi.