In a bus accident in Bulgaria, 46 people were killed.

Officials reported 46 people were killed when a bus caught fire south of Sofia early Tuesday, including a dozen youngsters, in the country’s bloodiest road tragedy in years.

Officials suspect a fire broke out on board the tourist bus traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia, but the reason has yet to be determined. The vehicle then collided with guardrails.

The collision occurred around 2:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on a highway about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, in the town of Bosnek, with no other vehicles involved, and seven people survived.

After visiting survivors at a Sofia hospital, North Macedonian Health Minister Venko Filipce told public BNT television, “Unfortunately, there are many victims, 46, including 12 youngsters.”

According to him, the seven survivors are all from the same family: two women, one of them is 16 years old, and five men. Several nationalities were represented among the dead, including a Belgian.

Bulgaria’s temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced the initiation of an investigation into the disaster, dismissing suggestions that poor road conditions were to blame.

The corpse of the completely burned-out bus was visible when it smashed through the guardrails separating the two sides of the highway.

The bus was traveling from Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, to Skopje, North Macedonia, according to bTV.

The vehicle was registered to the “Besa trans” travel agency in Macedonia, according to local media. “Besa trans” organizes touristic and shopping journeys to Istanbul.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia told official news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.

“They were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard,” he explained. They broke one of the windows and were able to save a few people. “Unfortunately, none of the others were successful,” he stated.

“It’s a terrible tragedy… 12 (victims) are under the age of 18, and the remainder are young folks in their 20s and 30s,” he continued.

According to initial information from Bulgarian national police commander Stanimir Stanev, the bus’s two drivers were Macedonians, but the passengers were Albanians.

The bus driver died “immediately,” according to Stanev, “so no one was able to open the doors.”

Maya Arguirova, the head of the treatment center for serious burns where they were evacuated, reported that survivors “jumped out of the windows.”

All of the survivors were in good health.

Boyko Rashkov, Bulgaria’s interior minister, was among those who raced to the crash site early Tuesday.

“It’s a frightening scene.” That’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.