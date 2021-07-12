In a breakup vengeance, a woman runs through nearly 50 red lights in her ex-car. boyfriend’s

A lady and her male accomplice were detained in a breakup revenge plot for reportedly driving through nearly 50 red lights in the car of the woman’s ex-boyfriend in punishment for him starting a relationship with another woman.

According to The Global Times, police in China’s Zhejiang Province nabbed a lady named only as Lou and her male accomplice known only as Zhu over the weekend on suspicion of speeding and causing traffic congestion.

When Zhu was apprehended, he allegedly informed authorities that he and Lou got the automobile from a man named Chen, who had hired the Audi in his name from a man named Qian, Lou’s former boyfriend. When the automobile was returned, Zhu claimed he and Lou grabbed the keys from Chen and drove it in a weekend marathon of traffic violations, with the purpose of racking up multiple big fines for Qian.

Although it was not immediately clear when the two were apprehended by police, the outlet stated that they had been charged with 50 traffic violations in all, including 49 counts of running a red light and one incident of exceeding the speed limit on the road.

According to the South China Morning Post, the act was inspired by a painful separation between Lou and Qian, according to Zhu. Lou was apparently so upset that she engaged Zhu in her plot when her ex-boyfriend left her for another lady. Zhu claimed he went along with the idea because if they were successful, he was promised a date with Lou.

