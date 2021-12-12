In a boycotted vote, New Caledonia rejects independence from France.

New Caledonians overwhelmingly voted to remain part of France in a third referendum on Sunday, despite pro-independence groups boycotting the vote, raising fears of new tensions.

According to the findings from the islands’ high commission, 96.49 percent of voters were against independence, while just 3.51 percent voted in favor, with a turnout of only 43.90 percent.

“Tonight, France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has chosen to be a part of it,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message that made no mention of the boycott.

Police reinforcements have been dispatched to the “pebble” region, which is strategically important to France and is part of a larger struggle for Pacific dominance between Western countries and China.

The boycott and crushing nature of the “No” result will raise worries of riots, as well as issues about the referendum’s democratic legitimacy on the archipelago 1,250 miles east of Australia.

Macron acknowledged “the high abstention rates,” but said France could be “proud” of a more than 30-year process to resolve the islands’ status, which included three separate referendums in which residents were asked if they wanted to break away.

Residents were asked one last time on Sunday if they wanted New Caledonia “to accede to full sovereignty and become independent,” after rejecting independence in 2018 and again last year.

Pro-independence campaigners called for the referendum to be postponed until September, claiming that “a fair campaign” was impossible due to high coronavirus infection rates.

The outcome may worsen ethnic tensions, as the poorer indigenous Kanak population, which generally supports independence, will be absent from polling booths on Sunday.

The richer white community was well-represented.

On Sunday evening, Sonia Backes, a prominent pro-French activist, told supporters, “We have decided in our souls and consciences to remain French.”

“Our pioneering spirit, our resilience, and our love for our own land have smashed on the reef of our pioneering spirit, our resilience, and our love for our own land,” she added.

The FLNKS, the largest indigenous pro-independence movement, has referred to the government’s insistence on holding the referendum as a “declaration of war.”

Traditional community elders had also urged Kanaks to spend a day of mourning for those murdered by the coronavirus on Sunday.

Around 2,000 police and troops were deployed for the vote, which appeared to go off without a hitch except for one minor incident. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.