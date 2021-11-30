In a blockbuster auction, Hollywood heirlooms are up for grabs.

This week, a cross-section of entertainment history will be auctioned off, including costumes and props from some of the most popular films and television series of the last few decades.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on items including John Travolta’s “Pulp Fiction” costume, Patrick Swayze’s “Point Break” surfboard, and Ron Weasley’s wand from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

A dagger from “Game of Thrones,” Liam Neeson’s light saber from “The Phantom Menace,” and a prop machine rifle used by Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” are among the items on the block.

The auction features over 1,200 objects from the world of entertainment, including personal effects previously owned by film siren Marilyn Monroe and an original script for “M*A*S*H’s” final episode.

Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” lasso is added to Michael Keaton’s “Batman” cowl, as well as elements from “Terminator” and “A Clockwork Orange.”

Julien’s Auctions, which begins the sale on Thursday in Beverly Hills, promises a “blockbuster auction.”

“From the Golden Age of Hollywood to today’s modern and contemporary film and television masterpieces,” according to the firm, “this two-day event provides some of Hollywood’s most iconic pop culture relics.”