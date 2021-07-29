In a bizarre TikTok trend, people are abandoning ducks after purchasing them.

Animal shelters are reporting an increase in abandoned ducks as a result of TikTok’s popularity with the animals.

Ducks appear in a continual stream of adorable videos on the app, including accounts dedicated to pet ducks with millions of followers. TikTok influencers have also chronicled their experiences as duck parents, frequently downplaying how difficult it can be.

According to a representative for the Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the number of ducks received has increased dramatically. “We received 60 ducks this year from January 1 until today. We got six ducks last year,” they added.

Similar impacts have been observed in other organizations and animal sanctuaries. “We took in six, we put four more, and then we had to say no more,” SAFE, a Canadian animal sanctuary, told Global News.

“I even heard rumors that they were going to schools and handing them out to the students. In terms of how individuals are acquiring the animals, the goal was to either sell the ducklings or sell the food that came with the ducklings,” she noted.

The main source of concern is that teenagers are purchasing ducks as pets after watching short films on YouTube that portray them in a funny manner. In fact, the creatures are dirty, difficult to care for, and sadly “poop” everywhere.

It isn’t just difficult for the proprietors. Ducklings need the oils from their moms’ feathers to stay warm in the winter, and they must eat a special diet to live.

Various states in the United States have different rules about owning ducks as pets, with some requiring owners to buy a minimum of two ducks at once, or even six in some cases.

The problem of duck abandonment isn’t limited to North America. After one wildlife hospital was left caring for nearly 100 ducklings in May, Irish organizations expressed worry about similar developments. Ducklings were being sold for as cheap as $5 in Dublin, according to reports, with wild ducks being removed from canals to be sold.

At the time, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals openly asked parents to prevent their children from purchasing the animals as pets. “We are taken aback by the. This is a condensed version of the information.