In a bizarre Airbnb layout, a man is perplexed by the open-air toilet and bath.

When staying in a rental or hotel, you typically want excellent weather, a comfortable bed, and a toilet with some privacy.

That’s why one man was perplexed after sleeping in a residence he claimed was booked through Airbnb and featured an open-air toilet and bathroom.

Worse, the bedroom was on a mezzanine floor, which meant there were no walls between the ensuite and the living room and kitchen, which were only a few feet away.

Nate Farah’s TikTok account, @natfaraax, posted a video of the wacky layout matched to a popular audio track. It shows the actor giving viewers a tour while recording the bed in the backdrop.

Standing in the same location, he swivels to display a sink and vanity, which isn’t unusual, but then he swivels again to reveal an open-plan design with both the corner bathtub and toilet.

As if that weren’t terrible enough, Farah, an actor, reveals a set of steps in front of the toilet that lead down to the main level, providing no privacy—or walls—between users and other visitors.

The video, which was published at the beginning of this month and can be seen here, has been viewed over ten million times, with many people declaring the design to be entirely unsuitable for its intended purpose.

The 24-year-old mentioned that he and his father were staying at the property in the comments, but he didn’t explain on how the bathroom routines work.

Farah, who is from the United Kingdom, did not disclose where he was speaking, but it is thought to be in Canada.

Farah, on the other hand, updated his Facebook page after his video got viral. He seemed to be referring to using the restroom when he said: “This place is bizarre. Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in this event.” He published another another video tour on Sunday, stating in the comments: “I stayed in an Airbnb, and there’s no way in hell I’d buy something like this. I’m also 24 and can’t afford to waste money on s***.”