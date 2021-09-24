In a battle for believers in the Land of Fire and Ice, Thor is defeating the Lutheran Church.

The old Norse gods got to perform this week in Iceland during an autumn equinox celebration in honor of Thor, Odin, Freya, Frigg, Vár, Freyr, and Loki.

On Wednesday night, 52 people gathered on a farm 30 miles north of Reykjavik, on the beaches of Hvalfjörur Bay, a tranquil body of water surrounded by mossy green hillsides that sweep up into fog-topped mountains. Mount Esja, a volcanic range overlooking Reykjavik, the country’s capital to the south, was to the direct south. The rain from earlier in the day had passed, and the evening was clear and quiet.

Jóhanna Harardóttir, a priestess in satrarfélagi, also known as satr, Iceland’s fastest-growing religion or spiritual movement, presided. She began by hoisting a bull’s horn filled with honey mead to the local goddesses, requesting favors for the next winter.

Satr was awakened from a 1,000-year slumber a few decades ago as a pagan movement first practiced by the early Vikings who fished Iceland’s eastern shores. It has been adopted by neo-Nazi groups who have hijacked Satr’s runes and Norse symbols in a number of different nations, with some of it embraced by neo-Nazi organisations.

However, the Icelanders who formed the movement have no interest in a political movement centered on Vikings. Their top priority is to complete a proposed temple near downtown Reykjavik, which has been postponed due to cost overruns and COVID-19 problems. However, after more funds are raised, the temple will be constructed, with elements such as a circular glass roof that will give the impression of being outside in nature.

Harardóttir, 69, conducts meetings at her coastal farm until then. The blót (pronounced “bloat”) ceremony started with a trek through a green pasture to a circle of grass-covered mounds with four narrow holes. They stand about 6 feet tall. Inside is an 18-foot-diameter circular chamber with a gravel floor.

The circle is surrounded by four benches. A 4-foot-high curving wood block intended as a phallic symbol stands beside one of the benches. A stone sculpture of the fertility goddess Freya, with enormous breasts and a bloated tummy, is set in one of the mounds.

A metal brazier is built over rocks in the centre, with a 2-foot-high stone with a. This is a condensed version of the information.