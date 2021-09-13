In a 9/11 anniversary video, an al Qaeda leader thought to be dead reappears.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al Qaeda commander, appeared in a video commemorating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, months after rumors said he was dead.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which watches terrorist websites, al-Zawahiri presented evidence that he was still alive in a 60-minute video, noting a raid on a Russian military facility in Syria on Jan. 1, months after rumors about his death first circulated in November 2020.

The Al Qaeda commander also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist strike in the video. In a Twitter statement, SITE Director Rita Katz said that supporters of the terrorist group termed the act “blessed,” considering it to be “uniquely beneficial.”

“As tragic as it is to say, al-Qaeda has had a very good year on the anniversary of 9/11. According to one AQ fan, the US leaving Afghanistan validates Bin Laden’s vision and the “fortunate” 9/11 events, and that “Afghanistan is the beginning,” she wrote.

Rumors circulated in late 2020 that the Al Qaeda head had died after a protracted illness. Intelligence agencies, on the other hand, have failed to provide proof of his death.

Al-Zawahiri did acknowledge the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he did not reference the Taliban’s recent ascension to power. According to Katz, this could indicate that the Al Qaeda head died after January 2021.

“Zawahiri makes no mention of the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, and his language of the US ‘exiting Afghanistan’ might have been said as early as February 2020 under the Doha Agreement,” she said, referring to a pact reached last year to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

“Thus, he could still be alive, but if so, it would have been in or after January 2021.”

After former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by NAVY SEALs in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, Al-Zawahiri took over as the organization’s head.

Al-Zawahiri is now on the FBI’s most wanted terrorists list for assassinating US citizens and conspiring to assassinate US citizens outside the country. He’s also wanted for orchestrating a deadly attack on federal buildings, including the US embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

The FBI has offered a $25 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Al Qaeda commander, in partnership with the Rewards for Justice Program and the State Department.