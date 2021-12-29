In a 5-day drill, Iran’s ‘Great Prophet 17′ launches ballistic missiles at a mockup of Israel’s Dimona reactor.

Iran has undertaken a five-day military exercise known as “Great Prophet 17,” which included short and medium-range ballistic missile launches. Surprisingly, one of the missiles’ targets was a mock-up of Israel’s Dimona nuclear site.

According to The Drive, the exercise served as a warning to Israel amid concerns that Tel Aviv was plotting an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles against a mock-up of the Dimona nuclear site in the Negrev Desert during a practice that finished on Friday.

The warhead of what appears to be a Dezful medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) leaves an incredibly blazing trail behind it as it reaches the target in one stunning sequence. Iran’s state television broadcasted the footage.

A computerized mock-up of an aerial image of the Israeli site was broadcast alongside the official film.

“The Revolutionary Guards successfully simulated hitting this crucial center of the Zionist regime in its missile exercise through a replica of the Dimona atomic facility,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

However, it is uncertain how accurate and realistic the Dimona reactor model is. Despite the outward similarities, there appears to be nothing in the way of a substantial structure.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, claimed the rehearsal included the simultaneous firing of 16 ballistic missiles as well as 10 Shahed-136 loitering weapons or “death drones,” according to the article.

Long-range capabilities are demonstrated for the “suicide drones,” which are launched from box-like launchers. They have the capability of reaching Israel and can be launched from Syria or perhaps Lebanon, which is closer to Israel.

In the clip, the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, is heard threatening, “We will cut off their hands if they make a mistake move.” “The only difference between actual operations and military exercises is the angle at which the missiles are launched.” Though Iran has previously threatened military action against Israel, this is the first time it has expressly mentioned targeting a reactor.

Despite the display, an attack on the Dimona reactor will be difficult for Iran to carry out. Anti-ballistic missile capabilities are part of Israel’s powerful air defense network, which can fend off such an attack.

Israel has threatened to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, prompting the military exercise. Despite the fact that US officials have warned Israel about the dangers of assaults on Iranian nuclear installations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.