In a 20-0 thrashing of Latvia, England’s women set new records.

England Women’s all-time scoring record was broken by Ellen White as the Lionesses crushed Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualification on Tuesday.

White scored twice in the first half to tie and then surpass Kelly Smith’s 46-goal mark, then completed her hat-trick just after the break.

The Manchester City striker was one of four players on the night to score a hat-trick. Lauren Hemp scored four goals, while Beth Mead and replacement Alessia Russo each added a hat trick.

On a historic evening in Doncaster, Beth England scored a hat trick, while Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Jill Scott, and Jordan Nobbs all scored.

The Lionesses had previously set a record of 13-0 versus Hungary in 2005.

When the two teams met in Riga last month, England won by a score of 10-0.

It was England’s sixth win in six Group D games, their first six matches under Sarina Wiegman, in which they have scored 53 goals and surrendered none.

With four qualifiers remaining, they are five points ahead of Austria and Northern Ireland.