In a 19th-century home, a man discovers a hidden window under wallpaper.

As he meticulously repaired his house, a man uncovered a secret window hidden under wallpaper that was assumed to date back to the 19th century.

Alex Howard has been documenting his progress on his TikTok profile, @housedoctoralex, as he restores the antique magnificence to his home, which is supposed to be in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Howard, a writer, had been patiently removing all of the woodchip wallpaper throughout the house, in the form of popcorn, when he discovered something strange lying under the hardboard.

He posted a video of himself on a ladder, armed with a wallpaper scraper, poking a hole in the wall and discovering something on the other side.

Howard rips the wallpaper off the wall, yelling “window” as he reveals the black-rimmed frame.

He wrote the following captions for the video, which you can watch here: “Wtf, I discovered a hidden window in my flat,” she said, before adding, “Well, that was unexpected.”

The woodchip was “getting steamed off and re-lined next month,” he said in the comments, adding that the window was covered by flimsy sheets of hardboard.

The clip, which was released in June, received over 400,000 views, and it piqued people’s interest enough that Howard released a follow-up. It appears that he discovered a pair of windows, each with two panes, hidden between two rooms.

He explained, “So some of you have been asking about the backstory of these here windows that I noticed yesterday.”

“I’ve worked it out, follow me down the corridor, and into the box room,” Howard said as he offered viewers a tour. But why, you might wonder, would one close the windows of a box room?

“It was once a bedroom,” says the narrator. The reason I know is because there’s a light switch up here that controls the room’s lighting. Which indicates there was a mezzanine level with a bed put up here at one point, when it was rented out as a separate bedroom.

“Some of you may be familiar with HMO, or houses in multiple occupancy; before this, any room could be rented out to someone regardless of whether or not it had a window. We are fortunate to live in a more educated era. This is a condensed version of the information.