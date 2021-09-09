In -85F, a woman in shorts and a top is minutes away from frostbite in the South Pole.

Toni is a research scientist at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica. On her TikTok account @antwuhnet, she chronicles her daily existence.

Toni is dressed in a black strappy top and shorts, with a cap and a pair of strong shoes, in her most recent video, which she shared on Wednesday.

As she unlocks a metal door and steps out into the freezing South Pole, the on-screen caption reads, “Can you handle the cold?”

The frozen tundra can be seen in the distance, as her breath billows out in front of her. Toni was replying to a TikToker’s inquiry on what would happen if she went outside in only her underwear.

Toni remarked in the video, which has been viewed 2.8 million times, “So, this is doable, but it just really sucks.”

“It’s bitterly cold. “All right, I’m going inside,” she added.

“So it was negative 85 outdoors, and anything less than negative 70 Fahrenheit, and you get frostbite in less than five minutes,” Toni explained once inside. So you’ll have to return inside.”

“Frostbite is injury to skin and tissue caused by exposure to freezing temperatures—typically any temperature below -0.55C (31F),” according to the National Health Service website in the United Kingdom.

Because frostbite has caused irreversible damage, mountaineers and hikers have had to have their extremities removed.

Toni’s TikTok account, with the motto “I live at the bottom of the world,” gives a glimpse into the research station’s operations as well as the life of its residents. Her most popular video has over 33 million views, and she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She works in the logistics and waste department, where she explains that her job is to “collect all of the waste that the South Pole produces and package it up to be transferred out to the United States since it can’t stay on the continent.”

