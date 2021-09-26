In 30 countries, same-sex marriage is now legal.

Same-sex marriage is now legal in 30 countries, but homosexuality is still prohibited in many parts of the world, as Switzerland approved in a referendum on Sunday.

Here’s a quick rundown of the current scenario around the world.

For the first time in the world, numerous gay couples in Denmark married in legal civil unions on October 1, 1989.

Danish homosexual couples, on the other hand, would have to wait until 2012 to marry in church.

In 2001, the Netherlands became the first country in the world to allow religious marriage ceremonies.

Belgium, the United Kingdom, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden were among the thirteen European countries that followed.

From 2019, Austria will allow gay marriage.

Same-sex couples in Switzerland could only register a civil partnership until late last year, when the parliament approved marriage.

Opponents used Switzerland’s direct democracy system to hold a referendum against the decision, only to be rejected by the vote on Sunday, in which 64 percent voted in favor of same-sex marriage.

Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, and Switzerland are among the countries that exclusively allow civil unions for gays.

The Czech government has approved a bill that would make the Czech Republic the first post-communist member of the European Union to legalize same-sex marriage, but the bill’s destiny is questionable.

Slovenia allows civil unions as well, but a referendum in 2015 rejected a plan to legalize homosexual marriage.

Estonia was the first former Soviet nation to legalize same-sex civil unions in 2014.

In Romania, a referendum aiming at enshrining a constitutional ban on gay marriage failed in 2018 due to poor attendance.

In 2005, Canada became the first country in North America to legalize same-sex marriage.

At a time when gay marriage was illegal in 14 of the 50 states, the US Supreme Court legalized it statewide in 2015.

However, the first gay marriage in the United States occurred in 1971, when a Minnesota couple took advantage of an unnoticed legal loophole to get a marriage license. After a five-decade legal battle, the marriage was finally recognized in March 2019.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Costa Rica are the six Latin American countries that allow same-sex marriages.

Gay civil unions and marriages were legalized in Mexico City in 2007 and 2009. Half of the country’s 32 states have followed suit.

In 2015, Chile made gay civil unions legal.

Changes that might have eased the door for legal same-sex marriage were left out of Cuba's new constitution, which was adopted in 2019. A draft of a new family code was released in 2021, allowing same-sex marriage, but it will be put to a vote.