In 2021, the number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK will more than triple.

After trying a risky crossing of the Channel from northern France, Arash took his first steps on English land on a dark, drizzly day in May.

The inflatable dinghy in which he and others spent five hours dodging waves and traffic on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes was apprehended and hauled ashore by UK border officers.

Arash, a 28-year-old Syrian refugee, was one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the risky trek in 2021, a new high.

Only 8,400 people crossed the Channel in tiny boats in 2020. As the numbers have risen, so have the number of fatalities, which have reached 36 this year, including 27 in a single episode in November.

But Arash, who asked that his real name not be published because he is afraid of persecution in Iran due of his religious convictions, said the dangers were worth it.

“When you have no hope in your nation and your life is in danger, you will take a chance and risk doing something dangerous,” the former engineering student told AFP.

In 2018, Arash left his hometown in southwest Iran and traveled to northern France through Serbia, Greece, and Germany.

He paid smugglers thousands of euros and used two phony passports on the way.

He spent 2,500 euros (?2,130, $2,817) for a seat on a crowded boat with 27 other people, including two young children, for the final stage of his journey.

He said the majority came from Eritrea, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The use of larger inflatable boats has been linked to an increase in arrivals by UK authorities, although the frail vessels are nevertheless often crammed with migrants.

“It (the dinghy) was definitely overloaded,” Arash stated of his own trip. “We didn’t have enough room on the boat to move about.” He said he was filled with a “feeling that was a blend of terror and hope” as they set off from France.

For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel, the high number of migrants crossing into the UK from mainland Europe has become a political headache.

Johnson bet his political career on the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, which vowed to “regain control” of the country’s borders.

However, officials have since revealed that the number of asylum seekers sent back to the EU has decreased dramatically, despite the fact that Britain is no longer part of an EU-wide repatriation agreement.

