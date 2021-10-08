In 2021, more than 50 migrants died while crossing the Panama jungle.

More than 50 migrants have perished trying to cross the Panama jungle in an attempt to reach the United States since the beginning of the year, according to the Panamanian prosecutor’s office.

“In the region of Darien, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Panama has reported 53 migrant deaths in various conditions,” Jose Vincente Pachar told AFP.

This figure is significantly higher than in past years, when the Darien Gap, a 1,430,000-acre (575,000-hectare) section of jungle on the Panama-Colombia border, saw between 20 and 30 bodies on average.

The jungle corridor is the most perilous part of the trek to America, as migrants encounter not only natural risks like snakes and rough terrain, but also criminals who rob and rape people on a regular basis.

Because the flow of migrants through the Darien Gap has increased in 2021, Pachar warns that “the number of deaths is quite likely to grow.”

According to Panamanian police, around 70,000 people have crossed the Darien Gap since the beginning of the year, nearly equaling the preceding five years combined.

While the number of migrants crossing the jungle fell sharply in the early months of the coronavirus outbreak, it is now on the rise once more.

The attorney general’s office in Panama said on September 24 that ten dead, including two children, had been recovered.

Colombia requested on Tuesday that Panama “assist” the entry of minor or pregnant migrants into its territory in order to prevent them from attempting to traverse the Darien Gap.