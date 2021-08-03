In 2021, enough people crossed the border to make the United States’ tenth-largest city.

According to preliminary figures obtained by the Associated Press from Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy David Shahoulian, US police encountered around 210,000 migrants at the Southwest border in July.

Since January, the total number of encounters has surpassed 1,111,000, surpassing the population of San Jose, California, the country’s tenth-largest city. Since April of 2020, the number of people met at the border has climbed every month, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

“In general, what you find is that the up and down in the spring and summer is really high, and then it goes down toward the end of the fall and winter,” said Tony Payan, director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “However, the figures right now are incredible, and we haven’t seen anything like them in a long time.”

The preliminary figure of 210,000 in July would be the highest in 20 years. While some of these figures may show persons crossing many times, Payan believes there is still a rise.

In previous years, seasonal need for temporary agricultural workers controlled the shift in crossing patterns, with numbers peaking in the spring and dwindling in the fall.

The steady increase in crossings since April reflects the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Central and South America. According to the International Rescue Committee, the region is facing a “extraordinary and worsening humanitarian crisis,” exacerbated by “pandemic lockdown-induced economic slowdowns” that have coincided with rising criminality and environmental calamity.

Payan believes that as these “push” causes deteriorate, migratory movement would continue to increase. However, he added that Biden’s decision to discontinue the Migrant Protection Protocols, a Trump-era provision that allowed migrants to be returned to Mexico, gave the impression of a warmer American administration.

That signal, he believes, may have encouraged more individuals to travel. Payan also said that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “refuses” to take on organized crime. According to him, the cartels have spread their tentacles across the country, forcing some individuals to evacuate their homes. This rising tendency coincides with Obrador’s declaration to the Biden administration that Mexico would not accept any more deportations of non-Mexicans. This is a condensed version of the information.