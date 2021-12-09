In 2021, a record number of journalists will be imprisoned, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists in New York, the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide reached a new high in 2021, with China and Myanmar accounting for a quarter of the 293 media professionals imprisoned.

The CPJ cited 50 journalists imprisoned in China, 26 in Burma, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam, and 19 in Belarus in its annual report.

With those imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea added, the CPJ reported a total of 293 journalists in prison around the world as of December 1, up from 280 the previous year.

“CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world for the sixth year in a straight,” said Joel Simon, the organization’s executive director.

In a statement, he stated, “Imprisoning journalists for reporting the news is the hallmark of an authoritarian regime.”

Journalists have been murdered, imprisoned, silenced, physically harmed, and threatened for over 40 years, according to the CPJ.

“It’s upsetting to see so many nations on the list year after year, but it’s particularly shocking that Myanmar and Ethiopia have so ruthlessly suppressed press freedom.”

This year, according to the group, 24 journalists have been killed around the world.

According to the CPJ, Mexico “remains the Western hemisphere’s worst country for journalists,” with three journalists killed for their reporting and the motives for six other murders still unknown.

With four journalists killed this year in India, it was also top on the list.

According to the CPJ, the growing number of imprisoned journalists demonstrates “increasing intolerance for independent reporting around the world.”

The report cited laws used to target journalists in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the coup in Myanmar, the war in northern Ethiopia, and the crackdown on the opposition in Belarus as examples of restrictive situations for journalists around the world.