In 2020, the United States experienced a two-month recession, according to researchers.

The US economy was in recession for two months in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when businesses across the country closed their doors and laid off workers, according to the committee that made the decision on Monday.

According to the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a non-profit, non-partisan research organization, economic activity peaked in February 2020 and peaked in April 2020, making the recession that began in March the shortest on record.

Cities and states across the country ordered businesses to suspend or reduce operations to stem the spread of Covid-19, bringing the world’s greatest economy to a halt after 128 months of expansion.

However, from May 2020 onwards, gains in employment and economic growth cut the recession short, according to the NBER.

“The group determined that any future economic downturn would be a fresh recession, not a continuation of the one that began in February 2020. The length and strength of the recovery to date served as the foundation for this decision, according to a statement.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the world’s greatest economy, with 22 million jobs destroyed between February and April 2020, and GDP dropping 31.4 percent on an annualized basis in the second quarter, when the limitations were at their most severe.

The economy, however, began expansion in May 2020, according to the NBER, and has since recovered ground.

The IMF estimates that the US economy will grow by 7% this year, the fastest since 1984, after contracting by 3.5 percent in 2020, the worst year since records began in 1946.