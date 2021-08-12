In 2020, the Taliban earned $1.6 billion: Here’s How They Make Money.

The Taliban, one of the most well-known terrorist groups in the world, has steadily increased its financial resources over time. In 2020, the militant group collected $1.6 billion, which went a long way toward funding its military efforts in Afghanistan.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, exposed the insurgent group’s revenue sources. NATO’s large earnings in the fiscal year that ended in March 2020 were revealed in a classified report commissioned by the organization. The Taliban earned $1.67 billion in that year, accounting for over 30% of the Afghan government’s total revenue of $5.55 billion.

Them 2020, the Taliban’s significant wealth came mostly from its illegal drug trade, which brought in an estimated $416 million. According to the United Nations’ World Drug Report 2020, Afghanistan produced roughly 84 percent of all opium between 2015 and 2020.

The Taliban group, which manufactured opium in many of the areas under its control, received the majority of the profits from the illegal trade. According to a report by the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, the group also imposed a 10% fee on every step in the drug production chain.

Mining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc, and other metals and rare-earth minerals is another major source of wealth for the Taliban. According to The Conversation, the militant group makes between $400 million and $464 million from the minerals found in the region.

Several Afghan and US authorities think that numerous regional nations, including those from Pakistan, Iran, and Russia, offer financial help to the Taliban. According to the BBC, authorities think private persons from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to be the organisation’s biggest contributors, with the group earning an estimated $500 million in 2018.

Because of the Taliban’s sustained financial and power expansion over the years, it has been able to capture control of the majority of Afghanistan’s main cities. According to the New York Times, the withdrawal of US soldiers in the country only helped the militant group grow its territory within the region.