In 1896, the first modern Olympic Games were held, and there are 13 photos from the games.

The Olympic Games, conducted every four years in honor of the mythological god Zeus, started the custom of celebrating physical excellence and reputation. The modern Olympics were founded in 1896, after a millennia-old tradition was resurrected. In the summer of 1896, participants from Europe and the United States competed in the first Games, which were hosted in Athens as a tribute to the Games’ beginnings. In the years since, the Olympics have grown to include competitors from nearly every country on the planet, and they still include great competition and drama on and off the field, just as they did in ancient Greece.

Stacker looks back at the groundbreaking event in Athens in 1896, when the modern Olympics were established, to commemorate the history of international sports cooperation. Continue reading to find out more about the athletes, spectators, and sports that took part in that historic event.

Founder Pierre de Coubertin was a Frenchman.

After years of promoting and organizing in France and across Europe, the impressively mustachioed Baron Pierre Coubertin launched the modern Olympic Games. He was a key figure in the formation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which was responsible for reviving the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee was established in the year 1900.

The members of the inaugural International Olympic Committee are shown here (IOC). Demetrios Vikelas was the first president of the organization, which was founded by Pierre de Coubertin. Vikelas, who is of Greek descent and has lived in London and Paris, is uniquely prepared to bring the Games back to Athens. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) continues to manage the modern Olympics.

The Panathenaic Stadium is packed with 80,000 spectators.

Built in 330 B.C., the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, was used for ancient games. The collapsing structure was excavated and repaired in the 19th century for the Zappas Olympics, a Greek revival of the Olympic Games that served as a building block for the multi-country Games in 1896 after decades of neglect. The Stadium was completely reconstructed and hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1896 Olympic Games, as well as various competitions.

Participants came from 14 different countries.

The athletes are pictured here standing in rows on the field, flanked by the Panathenaic Stadium's audience. The 14 countries were all European, with the exception of one.