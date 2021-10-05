Imports outnumber exports in August, widening the US trade gap.

According to government data released Tuesday, the US trade imbalance increased in August, with imports outnumbering exports as the economy recovers from last year’s flu shock.

The trade imbalance increased to $73.3 billion from $70.3 billion the month before, more than economists predicted and 4.2 percent more than in July, according to the Commerce Department.

According to the data, both exports and imports climbed, but the former was held back by fewer automobile and airplane sales, while the latter was propelled by consumer demand.

According to Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, the entire imbalance was at a new high, $31.7 billion higher than before the epidemic, and he anticipated it will spread “slightly further” by the end of the year as vaccine inequity and supply stymie global growth.

In the fourth quarter, he noted, “moderating domestic demand will continue to decrease import quantities in the coming months, while a steady increase in overseas consumption will fuel greater exports.”

Overall, imports increased by $4 billion to $287 billion in July, while exports increased by $1 billion to $213.7 billion.

Consumer goods imports climbed by $3 billion, while industrial supply and materials imports increased by $1.8 billion.

Automobiles lost $1.5 billion because to a global scarcity of semiconductors, which has hampered production lines.

Goods climbed by $1.1 billion, while industrial supplies and materials increased by $3.5 billion.

However, a $1 billion reduction in vehicles and a $0.8 billion drop in capital goods, which includes aircraft, among other shortages, could not be overcome.

Exports of services fell somewhat.