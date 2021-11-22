Imperil Jordanian Handcrafted Shoe Makers are imported.

Jamil Kopti, 90, was once known as the “King of Shoes,” but after decades of designing shoes for kings, queens, and presidents, he believes that cheap imports are putting an end to his trade.

“We started losing customers one by one, and we kept losing stores until we had to close three shops,” Kopti, Jordan’s oldest handcrafted shoemaker, said.

“Our profession began to deteriorate severely in the last five years in the face of imported foreign shoes that swamped the market,” he groaned as he looked around his once-thriving workshop.

He now employs only five people, a far cry from the 42 he used to have.

Hundreds of molds sit about the workshop in Amman’s famed Al-Jofeh area, collecting dust.

Kopti began his career in 1949 at the age of 18 and attended annual shoe fairs in Bologna and Paris.

He met the late King Hussein in 1961 at a display at the University of Jordan and presented him with four pairs of handmade shoes.

Hussein became an instant enthusiast, particularly of black, formal shoes, and “I made the king’s shoes for 35 years after that.”

“He adored vintage shoes,” Kopti added, proudly flashing off two old images of himself with the late monarch on his phone.

Jordan’s Independence Medal was bestowed upon him, and he was a frequent palace visitor on special occasions.

Kopti’s prominence grew as a result.

The monarch paid a visit to France in 1964, where he met then-President Charles de Gaulle.

“He had his eyes on my shoes the entire meeting… and when he asked where I got them from, I told him ‘They were manufactured in Amman,'” the king told Kopti.

“King Hussein requested that I build two pairs of shoes for De Gaulle,” Kopti explained, adding that “his shoe size was unusually large.”

Jordan used to have around 250 shoe workshops and factories, employing about 5,000 people, according to the country’s Shoe Manufacturers Association.

“We have roughly 100 workshops and less than 500 people,” Naser Theyabat, the association’s president, said.

Kopti has designed shoes for Jordan’s new King Abdullah II, as well as most of the country’s princes and princesses, as well as senior politicians and military officers, during the course of his long career.

His workshop used to produce 200 pairs of shoes every day using imported leather from France, Italy, and Germany.

It’s now closer to ten pairs, requiring him to rely on medical and children’s shoes.

