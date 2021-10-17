IMF Chief: No Fear Of Inflation’s ‘Runaway Train’

Rising inflationary pressures are causing concern among global finance authorities, but there is little concern that it would become a “runaway train,” according to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

With supply chain bottlenecks increasing in response to rising demand, authorities are focusing on rising prices and whether they will persist or fade away in the coming months.

At the G30 central banking conference, Georgieva observed, “We are in a somewhat more uncertain space currently.”

“Policymakers have the instruments” to cope with inflation in sophisticated nations, she said, so “there is no real risk that this would be a runaway train.”

Nonetheless, she said, finance ministers and central bankers assembled in Washington last week for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank were more concerned than previously that the price hikes might be more than temporary.

And big emerging nations like Russia and Mexico have already hiked interest rates, indicating that “policymakers in these places are sufficiently worried to act.”

Officials at the United States Federal Reserve have indicated that they will begin to reduce stimulus by reducing asset purchases in the final weeks of the year, but the benchmark interest rate is projected to remain at zero until late 2022 at the earliest.

The Bank of England’s stimulus has remained unaltered so far, but there were signals of disagreement at its most recent policy meeting, when two members of its rate-setting panel voted to end the bond-buying stimulus as soon as possible to help contain inflation.

Central bankers confront a “very tough balancing act,” according to BOE governor Andrew Bailey, because they can’t address the underlying supply shocks with monetary policy but must respond to what’s going on in the economy.

Failure to act to keep inflation under control risks jeopardizing central banks’ credibility in battling inflation, he warned.

“We must… maintain the enormous gains we’ve made in terms of monetary policy regime credibility. That is vitally crucial, in my opinion “At the press conference, Bailey stated.