Images from space show the aftermath of Israel’s ‘precise’ bombing of the Syrian port of Latakia.

Satellite photographs show damaged containers and a dense cloud of smoke over the yard a day after the Israeli Air Force bombed the Syrian port of Latakia, purportedly targeting a shipment of “weapons and munitions.”

According to a report by The Drive, the total damage appears to be limited to the cargo terminal, with the region immediately surrounding the port appearing largely unscathed.

The analysis is based on satellite pictures from Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based public Earth imaging company.

The image also shows little cratering, implying that the raid was “precise,” striking mainly individual or small groups of containers.

Earlier photos from the scene showed firemen battling the blaze on the containers. While Syrian official media stated that the containers included “engine oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, headquartered in the United Kingdom, stated that the cargo was “weapons and explosives.” According to media accounts, the missile attack also destroyed the facades of a hospital, some residential buildings, and shops. Despite the fact that no injuries were first recorded, the latest media reports claim that two Syrian military personnel were killed in the raid.

Meanwhile, the air raid was said to be linked to the arrival of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Shiba, which belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The ship was sighted traveling the Bosphorus (Istanbul Strait) from Latakia to Chornomorsk in Ukraine on Wednesday. According to unsubstantiated sources, the ship had unloaded a cargo of containers at Latakia two days prior to the airstrike. The United States has sanctioned Shiba for shipping weapons to Iran.

Israel has yet to respond to the air raids, which is unsurprising given how rarely Tel Aviv responds to individual strikes in Syria. Israel launched cruise missiles at Syria’s Damascus International Airport last week. This was purportedly done to block Iranian militia and affiliates operating in Syria and Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah, from using the airport to fly in supplies.

Analysts say that if the air assaults were carried out by Israel as claimed, they were “most likely targeted to hinder the building of [the]Iranian’s capabilities in Syria.”

The Wall Street Journal quoted Chuck Freilich, a former deputy Israeli national security adviser, as saying, “But there is a side benefit of reminding the Iranians that Israel can strike at any time.”

He went on to say that the strikes would put further pressure on Iran during the ongoing discussions in Vienna. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.