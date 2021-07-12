Images from Chinese vessels in the South China Sea may reveal ‘catastrophic’ levels of human waste.

Human trash is piling up from Chinese vessels in a contentious section of the South China Sea, causing substantial damage to coral reefs and animals, according to satellite photographs collected over the last five years, a US-based analyst warned on Monday.

Hundreds of Chinese fishing ships have anchored in the Spratlys region, dumping human waste, sewage, and effluent, according to Liz Derr, CEO of Simularity Inc., a software business that develops artificial intelligence algorithms for satellite picture analysis.

Derr said that the quantity of rubbish has accumulated to such substantial portions that algae blooms are harming coral reefs and killing fish in catastrophic ways at a Philippine online news discussion on China’s actions in the region on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Derr said Monday that when the ships don’t move, the feces piles up. “Hundreds of ships anchored in the Spratlys are discharging raw sewage on the reefs they’ve taken over.”

On June 17, at least 236 Chinese ships were sighted in the reef area known as Union Banks, according to Derr. She cautioned that fish that reproduce in reefs, such as migratory tuna, might become endangered, causing fish stocks to plummet in an offshore area where they are a vital regional food supply.

According to the Associated Press, Derr said during the discussion, “This is a calamity of epic proportions, and we are near to the point of no return.”

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs responded by saying that before authorities decide whether or not to pursue China, Derr’s conclusions must be evaluated and validated. China and the Philippines had a dispute over another section of the sea earlier this year, as China stationed around 200 fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef, on the northeastern outskirts of the Union Banks.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese officials did not immediately reply to Derr’s environmental assessment on Monday, but have previously defended their operations in the South China Sea to safeguard the environment and local fisheries.

China’s expansive territorial claim in the South China Sea has strained relations with Japan, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines for years.

Beijing claimed on Monday that it chased a US warship out of a disputed area in the sea after Washington.