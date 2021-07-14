Imagery from Space China has sent military aircraft to the South China Sea.

The Washington Times received satellite photographs showing multiple Chinese military aircraft deployed from islands in the disputed South China Sea, revealing that China has established habitation and military operations there.

“The most significant change in military posture in 2021 is the appearance of Chinese special mission aircraft and helicopters at Subi and Mischief Reefs, indicating the PLA may have begun routine air operations from those airfields,” former Navy intelligence officer J. Michael Dahm of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) told the newspaper.

The PLA, or People’s Liberation Army of China, is said to have captured Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in May and June, as well as the Subi Reef in June and July.

These constructed islands, according to Dahm, “address crucial gaps in PLA navy capabilities in the South China Sea, particularly in terms of reconnaissance and airpower.”

According to American Military News, China has already constructed 9,000-foot runways on the three islands to accommodate any of its aircraft, including its nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

PLA KJ-500 airborne warning and control planes, Y-9 cargo planes, and Z-8 helicopters were supposedly visible on satellite photographs.

Dahm also reported in March that China has anti-aircraft, anti-ship, and land-attack missiles at Mischief, Subi, and Fiery Cross Reefs, which “will likely be used to cover and defend Chinese naval forces, giving them the ability to project military power deep into the South China Sea and Southeast Asia,” according to Dahm.

The militarization of the islands has been a source of contention, as the South China Sea remains riven by competing territorial claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

The US has indicated support for countries endangered by China’s presence in the sea, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if China attacks the Philippines’ forces, the US would intervene.

The rules-based maritime system is under threat nowhere more than in the South China Sea, according to Blinken. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to bully and intimidate Southeast Asian coastline states, jeopardizing freedom of navigation along this vital global corridor.”

