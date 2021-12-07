‘I’m traumatized,’ says an Indonesian volcano as it wreaks havoc on a village.

The community nearest to Indonesia’s Mount Semeru was blanketed in grey three days after the volcano erupted and showered scorching muck and ash on it, many of its homes damaged, streets full of debris, and trees toppled like matchsticks.

Curah Kobokan, which lies less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the crater of Java’s tallest mountain, was almost abandoned Tuesday as emergency officials sifted through husks of houses with equipment and rescue dogs in the hopes of finding survivors — or bodies.

Thatch roofs were ripped off weaker houses as Semeru’s scorching ash rained on the village on Saturday. Even corrugated metal was ripped apart by the volcanic debris.

Only a few houses looked to have escaped the worst of the damage.

Marzuki Suganda, a sand miner who lives and works in a neighbouring village, said, “My family house here in Curah Kobokan is demolished.”

“I’m traumatized; I asked my family whether they were brave enough to return to Curah Kobokan, and they all said no, preferring to sleep under a tree.”

Volcanic dust covered everything in one home’s living room, including the coffee table and couch next to it.

The family portraits were concealed below layers of ash on the walls.

All of the house’s rooms were filled with the shattered remains of the roof. Some garments and a rucksack hung covered in dark grey dust through one of the shattered doors.

A search and rescue operation was underway outside in the muddy and ash-covered streets, with teams walking from house to home, taking care to avoid uneven, treacherous surfaces and unstable structures.

A little pickup truck carrying salvaged household belongings was spotted.

Before the eruption, the village had about 50 families, many of whom worked in the sand mines that dot Semeru’s slopes.

The area’s volcanic deposits are ideal for sand mining, but also put the mines and people nearby in constant threat of eruption.

“It’s a conundrum… working in a sand mine guarantees a steady income,” said miner Siyadi, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

“We have requirements. I understand the danger, but what else can we do?” During a visit to the affected area, Indonesian President Joko Widodo indicated that 2,000 homes may need to be evacuated as a result of the eruption, which has killed at least 34 people and displaced others.

However, for many who rely on the sand mines under Semeru’s shadow, there are few alternative possibilities.

