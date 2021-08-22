‘I’m really scared,’ says an American woman stranded in Kabul in a heartbreaking plea for assistance.

Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia tweeted a 27-second audio clip of a woman sobbing as she expressed her concerns of being killed by the Taliban following the group’s swift takeover of the country and the withdrawal of US soldiers.

“It’s getting more tough hour by hour,” she adds in the video. “Even when the cars drive by, I get the feeling that they will stop by the entrance out there and the Taliban will come in and kill us. “I’m scared to death.”

“Please just, please help me,” she added.

The mother stated in a letter to Miller’s office that she had “no prospect” of seeing her children again. “I might not be able to hold them again,” she admitted.

“They’re going door to door seeking for those who cooperated with the US military, Afghan military, law enforcement, foreigners, high-ranking Afghans, and relatives of persons who assisted US troops,” says one source.

Miller claimed that the woman, who did not want to be identified, had been attacked every time she attempted to fly out of Kabul’s international airport.

The congresswoman said, “Despite the danger to herself, she wants us to share this.” “Before it is too late, we must ensure the safety of Americans and our allies.”

According to the woman, there are up to 20 Taliban checkpoints between where she is hiding and the airport, according to Fox News.

During one effort to go to the airport, she claims she was whipped by Taliban members. A man near her was shot in the head during another.

She told the newspaper, “I’ve given up hope, given up on the hope of going to the airport.” “It’s simply not possible to get through all of them.”

“Please, Mr. President, please evacuate us,” she begged, addressing President Joe Biden directly. We require assistance.”

Biden is scheduled to speak on Friday.