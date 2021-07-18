‘I’m quitting!’ In a new, enraged Instagram post, Britney Spears says

Britney Spears attacked her father’s control over her affairs in a furious Instagram post, saying she had “stopped” conducting live performances.

For weeks, the pop sensation has been begging with a Los Angeles judge to release her from a years-long conservatorship overseen mostly by her father, Jamie, which has sparked international attention in her case.

Late Saturday, she posted a new, public display of her rage on Instagram.

She wrote, “I’m not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my father in charge of what I wear, say, do, or think.”

Instead of performing on a stage in Las Vegas, she plans to release her own dancing videos “from my living room.”

“I’m quitting!” exclaims the narrator. she penned

Spears, who rose to stardom in her teens, had a public meltdown in 2007 when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a petrol station.

The following year, a California court granted her a one-of-a-kind legal guardianship, with her father as the primary overseer.

After that, Spears quickly returned to performing, releasing three albums, appearing on several television shows, and even taking up the Las Vegas residency she mentioned in the Instagram post.

However, she abruptly stated in January 2019 that she would be postponing her performances until further notice.

The singer then made an impassioned plea for her circumstances to improve last month, stating that she was denied the removal of a contraceptive IUD despite her desire for additional children and was forced to take medication that made her feel “drunk.”

Under threat of a lawsuit, Spears said she was forced to perform gigs and wasn’t even permitted to change in private or drive her own car.

“My so-called support system caused me a great deal of pain!!!! My dreams were shattered by this conservatorship… So all I have is hope, which is the only thing in the world that is extremely difficult to extinguish… Despite this, individuals continue to try!!!!” she wrote on Saturday.

Spears also alluded to previous documentaries about her struggle, which have contributed to a reckoning about the entertainment industry’s handling of young, female pop artists.

“I didn’t appreciate how the documentaries brought up humiliating prior events… She wrote, “I’m totally past all of that and have been for a long time!”

Spears won a huge legal victory on Wednesday when a judge determined that she may choose her own lawyer.

Her lawyer, who had been assigned by a court after her breakdown, had asked to resign. Brief News from Washington Newsday.