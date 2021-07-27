Illegal gold mining on Colombia’s rivers is on the rise, according to the United Nations.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, illegal gold mining in Colombia’s rivers and waterways is on the rise.

According to the UN, unlawful alluvial gold extraction harmed more than 52,000 hectares of nature reserves in 2020, an area almost equivalent to Madrid.

According to the UN assessment, more than 100,000 hectares – 69 percent of which is unlawful – of one of the world’s most biodiverse countries show “evidence” of alluvial gold extraction.

It’s a method of collecting gold from the sediment at the bottom of rivers and other waterways, which causes mercury and other hazardous elements to poison the water.

As he presented the report in Bogota, Pierre Lapaque, the Colombian representative for the UN Office of Drugs and Crime, described the scenario as “a dangerous situation because it has linkages to organized crime.”

According to the research, alluvial gold mining grew marginally from 2019, when 98,000 hectares were affected, with 66 percent of it being done illegally.

According to the UN, organized crime is to blame for the rise, which is primarily hurting the northern, northwestern, and western regions.

Left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries, and drug traffickers are vying for control of the lucrative drug and mineral extraction trades in those areas, and bloodshed is rampant.

“These unlawful organizations are a threat to biodiversity, as well as a source of violence and poverty,” said Philip Goldberg, the US ambassador to Colombia.

The report didn’t disclose how much gold was unlawfully removed or how much it was worth.

According to Colombian authorities, overall gold production grew from 37.5 tons in 2019 to 47.8 tons the following year, when prices hit historic highs.

According to the analysis, coca leaf crops – the key constituent in cocaine – are grown in more than half of the areas affected by gold extraction.

Colombia is the world’s greatest cocaine exporter, with majority of it going to the United States.