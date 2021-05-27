Iggy Azalea’s song was played instead of the national anthem in the stadium, according to the facts.

A video allegedly showing the obscene beginning lines of Iggy Azalea’s song, Kream, blasting out to a stadium throng sparked outrage on TikTok.

The audience screams in surprise as the words “b******” and “p****” are heard before the X-rated music swiftly changes to The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Complaint

A video has gone viral showing the intro to an Australian rapper’s song featuring Tyga, which was released in 2018, being unintentionally played instead of the national anthem.

The video depicts a fly-by at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which is home to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, user @jamesmfn posted a video on TikTok, which has received 7.8 million views.

“Someone is getting fired,” the caption read.

The Details

The sound is titled “nATioNaL aNthEm – Johnny McKay,” and there are multiple video from different football games and stadiums on the sound’s page, with the sound placed over the top.

Any user can utilize sound captured and shared on the social media platform, as the website explains: “One key thing to note is that whatever you record on TikTok can be utilized as a sound by someone else.”

The audio was created by Johnny McKay, who goes by the handle @johnnyflys on Twitter.

He shared a clip, also on Wednesday, panning a football stadium, with the national anthem mix-up playing.

“Who has been following me since I made this sound,” McKay captioned the video, describing himself as a commercial pilot from Los Angeles.

On July 7, 2019, McKay posted the tune for the first time, using various stadium images.

He captioned the clip, now watched 17.5 million times: “They played the WRONG song… “Don’t let this go to waste!”

The audio’s own TikTok page shows the first time it was used by fellow users was the next day, July 8,. This is a condensed version of the information.