If you’re a fan of “Squid Game,” here are 7 movies and TV shows to watch.

The absorbing Netflix Korean drama series Squid Game, about a deadly survival struggle, has gripped people all over the world.

456 cash-strapped contestants compete in a series of harsh childhood-themed survival games for a chance to win a hefty cash reward of 45.6 billion Korean won (about $38 million), with the losers of each game fearing death.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series’ director, remembers reading various Japanese manga series/books at the time that were comparable to Gambling Apocalypse: Kaiji, Battle Royale, and Liar Game when he was conceiving Squid Game (more on both later below).

Hwang told Cine21 that he was inspired to graft elements of a survival drama into a Korean setting, believing he could create “a new survival genre” where the game was “followed intuitively through very simple children’s play,” rather than the elaborate game settings he had seen in Japanese survival dramas.

Squid Game season 2 could be in the works, with fans clamoring for more episodes after the series’ open-ended last episode, which left viewers with more unanswered issues than ever before.

In the meantime, while we wait for a possible second series, here are some additional survival/game-themed programs and films that Squid Game fans can enjoy.

Home Sweet Home

Sweet Home is a Korean fantasy horror drama based on the same-named webtoon. After being forced into a world where individuals turn into violent monsters that represent their internal desires, the drama follows a reclusive high school student in a race against time to save humanity.

Sweet Home, directed by Lee Eung-bok, launched in 2020 and quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s top drama list in various countries, becoming the first Korean series to reach the top ten in the United States.

Mr. Sunshine (with Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin/Dokkaebi, which stars Squid Game actor Gong Yoo as the salesman), and Descendants of the Sun are only a few of Lee’s most well-known K-dramas series (starring Song Joong-ki, from the recent Netflix K-drama Vincenzo and other series and films).

Sweet Home is currently accessible on Netflix.

