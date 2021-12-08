If Ukraine is attacked, Biden threatens Putin with unprecedented sanctions.

President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that if Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s border start an invasion, the US would face severe penalties.

Biden claimed Putin got “the message” a day after they spoke for two hours via video link.

“I made it very clear that if he invades Ukraine, there will be terrible economic ramifications like none he’s ever seen or ever will see,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

But, according to Biden, sending US soldiers to fight Russia is “not on the agenda.”

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of “consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a massive Russian project to transport natural gas to Germany, adding to international pressure on Putin.

When asked if he could envisage using the pipeline to deter a Russian invasion on Ukraine in an interview with Die Welt TV, Scholz said his administration wants “the inviolability of the borders to be respected” and that “everyone realizes that there would be consequences if this were not the case.”

Although the subject is divisive in Europe, which relies significantly on Russian energy resources, the White House stated shortly after the video conference that blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be part of an economic response.

Russia will face “strategic and huge consequences,” according to France’s foreign ministry.

Putin, on the other hand, defended Russia’s deployment of up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border, presenting it as a defensive step in response to fears in the Kremlin that the former Soviet republic would be drawn into NATO’s orbit.

At a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Putin remarked, “Russia has a peaceful foreign policy, but it has the right to defend its security.”

“We can’t help but be concerned about the potential of Ukraine joining NATO,” he continued, “since this will almost certainly be followed by the deployment of adequate military contingents, bases, and weaponry that pose a threat to us.”

The Russian president stated that NATO’s eastward expansion is a “very sensitive” subject for his country.

Ukraine’s pro-Western administration wants to join NATO’s military alliance, but it is far from being accepted. Russian military have already taken control of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, and Russian-backed separatists have carved out a pro-Moscow zone in eastern Ukraine.

In addition to economic sanctions, Biden stated that a fresh Russian war on Ukraine would result in a stronger US military commitment on the ground. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.