If Ukraine is attacked, Biden claims he warned Putin of sanctions “unlike none he’s ever seen.”

President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that if Russia attacks Ukraine, he has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of unprecedented US penalties.

Biden claimed he informed Putin the US would strike with penalties “like none he’s ever seen” in the event of a Russian assault on Ukraine the day after they spoke for two hours via video link.

“I made it very clear,” Biden told reporters at the White House, “that if he invades Ukraine, there would be serious consequences, severe consequences — economic ramifications like none he’s ever seen or ever have seen.”

A new Russian attack on Ukraine, according to Biden, would result in a stronger US military presence on the territory of NATO partners in eastern Europe, in addition to economic sanctions.

“To reassure NATO countries, particularly those on the eastern flank, we would very certainly need to increase our presence there. In addition, I made it clear that we will give the Ukrainians with a defensive capability as well “he stated

However, because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Biden stated that sending US troops to defend Ukraine against Russia is “not on the cards.”

“A unilateral use of force by the United States to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not on the table right now,” Biden said. “Under Article Five, we have a moral and legal commitment to our NATO friends. It’s a sacred responsibility. Ukraine is not included in this duty.” After their meeting, Biden said he was confident Putin understood the US stance.

He stated, “I am absolutely convinced that he has received the message.”