If Trump were still president, he claims the situation with the Taliban would be “more successful.”

In a statement released through the Save America PAC, former President Donald Trump said he “personally had meetings with top Taliban commanders whereby they recognized what they are doing today would not have been acceptable.”

The Taliban has taken over much of Afghanistan’s rural and regions since the US walked out, and in the last six days, the militant group has overrun nine provincial capitals, mostly in the north. The organization now controls over 65 percent of the country’s territory, as well as 10 of the country’s 34 province capitals.

President Joe Biden said in mid-April that US troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11. A number of polls at the time indicated that Americans, disillusioned by so-called “long wars,” supported the idea. However, following the Taliban takeovers, a number of Republicans, including the previous president, have opposed Biden’s strategy.

In his statement, Trump stated, “It would have been a far different and much more effective retreat, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone.” “What is going on right now is inexcusable. It should have been handled much more professionally.”

Regardless of Trump’s present viewpoint, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was one of the few areas on which Republican senators were willing to criticize the former president. Trump expressed his plan to leave the country by May 1, 2021 near the end of his tenure. South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, termed the decision “extremely awful” and “ill-conceived.”

According to Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, proponents of staying in the country have focused on the apparent loss of “what we were hoping to achieve.” More progressive MPs, on the other hand, see the ongoing effort as needless and potentially harmful to the country’s long-term security.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader from Kentucky, disagreed.

“Withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan prematurely is a big mistake. In April, McConnell remarked on the Senate floor, “It’s a retreat in the face of an enemy.” “Foreign terrorists will not abandon the United States just because our leaders have had enough of taking the fall. This is a condensed version of the information.