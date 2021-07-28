If the Taliban gain control of Afghanistan, the country will become a “pariah state,” according to the United States.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, if the Taliban gain control of Afghanistan by force, it will become a “pariah state,” as a top-level delegation from the militant organization visited China to reassure officials of their international commitments.

“An Afghanistan that does not respect its people’s rights, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people will become a pariah state,” Blinken said on his first official visit to India.

The Taliban’s leadership in China assured Beijing that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for plotting against another countries.

As the insurgents continue their sweeping offensive across Afghanistan, including areas near their common border, a team led by co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in China for negotiations.

Despite the fact that their border is only 76 kilometers (47 miles) long and located at a rocky high altitude without a road crossing, Beijing is concerned that Afghanistan could be used as a staging ground for Uyghur rebels in Xinjiang.

Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman, told AFP that those fears were false.

“The Islamic Emirate guaranteed China that Afghan soil would not be used to undermine the security of any country.”

“They (China) committed not to meddle in Afghan issues, but rather to assist in the resolution of difficulties and the establishment of peace.”

The thrust of the negotiations, which were headed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, were confirmed by Beijing.

In Kabul, though, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani encouraged the international community to “revise the narrative of the Taliban and their supporters’ desire to embrace a political solution.”

“We are confronting an invasion that is unprecedented in scale, scope, and timeliness in the previous 30 years,” he said in a speech on Wednesday.

“These aren’t your father’s Taliban from the twentieth century… also the link between transnational terrorist networks and multinational criminal organizations.”

Blinken cautioned the Taliban in New Delhi that if they sought worldwide acceptability, they would have to change.

“The Taliban has stated that it wishes international recognition and assistance for Afghanistan. “It’s likely that it wants its leaders to be allowed to travel freely across the world, sanctions to be withdrawn, and so on,” he said.

“Forcing one’s way into a country and abusing its people’s rights is not the way to attain such goals.”

According to analysts, China, whose professed foreign policy posture is non-interference in the affairs of other countries, is concerned about the Taliban’s religiosity due to their proximity to the Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

The gathering, on the other hand, confers legitimacy.