If the program does not receive funding, 16 million Yemenis will face ration cuts next month.

According to the Associated Press, the head of the United Nations’ World Food Organization (WFP) warns 16 million Yemenis are “marching towards starvation” and may face food ration cuts next month if the program does not obtain fresh financing.

The WFP received assistance earlier this year from the United States, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other donors, according to David Beasley. “As a result of that, we were able to avoid starvation and disaster,” he said.

He encouraged donors to step up again at a discussion on Yemen’s humanitarian catastrophe, which has been exacerbated by the country’s civil war. “First and foremost, we need this war to end,” Beasley stated. “And if the contributors get tired of it, cease the war.”

According to the Associated Press, he also urged world leaders to put pressure on all parties involved in the conflict to halt it, which is causing the country’s currency to plummet and food prices to rise.

“They don’t have the ability to cope,” Beasley said of the Yemeni people. “They don’t have enough money to buy anything.” It’s a heartbreaking situation. Yes, it is.”

According to Beasley, the World Food Programme (WFP) is running out of money once again, and without additional financing, food rations will be cut for 3.2 million people in October and for 5 million by December.

On March 1, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested $3.85 billion for Yemen at a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. However, donors only pledged $1.7 billion, which the UN chief described as “disappointing.” The total has risen to little over half the needed amount in the last six months.

According to the European Union, which co-hosted the session with Sweden and Switzerland on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual leaders’ gathering on Wednesday, the meeting raised roughly $600 million. Even still, at least $1 billion remains unfulfilled.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $290 million in humanitarian help for Yemen, while the European Union announced an additional 119 million euros (about $139 million) in humanitarian and development aid.

Muhsin Siddiquey, the Yemen head of the Oxfam charity, praised the donors who made pledges and expressed optimism that the monies will be made available to assistance organizations as soon as possible.

