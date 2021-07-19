If the NSO Malware Allegations are true, a UN official claims that a “red line” has been crossed.

According to the Associated Press, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said, “If the recent allegations about the use of Pegasus are even partly true, then that red line has been crossed again and again with total impunity,” in reference to the use of military-grade malware from Israel’s NSO Group to spy on journalists, human rights activists, and political dissidents.

“The apparent widespread use of Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians, and others in a variety of countries is extremely alarming, and appears to confirm some of the worst fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology to illegally undermine people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement.

Because the program and others “allow incredibly deep intrusions into people’s gadgets, resulting in insights into all parts of their life,” she said, “its use can only ever be justified in the context of serious crimes and grave security risks.”

Bachelet’s remarks came after a global media consortium study based on leaked targeting data revealed more proof of the malware’s use.

From a list of over 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights organization Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations, journalists were able to identify over 1,000 people in 50 countries who were allegedly targeted for surveillance by NSO clients.

According to The Washington Post, a consortium member, they include 189 journalists, over 600 lawmakers and government officials, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists, and many heads of state. The Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde, and The Financial Times are among the organizations for which the journalists work.

Amnesty International also revealed that the NSO Group’s flagship Pegasus malware was successfully put on the phone of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s girlfriend, Hatice Cengiz, just four days after he was slain in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Other spying on Khashoggi had previously been linked to the business.

NSO Group denied ever keeping a "list of possible, past, or current targets."