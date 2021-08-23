If the exit deadline is extended, the Taliban claims the US will “provoke a reaction.”

If the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan is extended past August 31, the US will “provoke a reaction,” according to a Taliban spokesman.

Despite recent statements from the Biden administration that the US may consider staying longer if necessary to complete the Kabul airlift operation, Suhail Shaheen told British news network Sky News that the deadline is “a red line.”

“President Biden declared that all military forces will be withdrawn on August 31. So if they extend it, it implies they’re extending occupation when there’s no need for it,” Shaheen told Sally Lockwood.

“The answer is no if the United States or the United Kingdom demand further time to continue evacuations. Otherwise, there would be repercussions. It will cause us to distrust one other. If they intend to keep the occupation going, there will be a backlash.”

It comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that as the deadline for halting the evacuation approaches, he will make a recommendation to President Barack Obama on whether or not to extend it.

“We’re going to continue to review the situation and work as hard as we can to get as many individuals out as possible,” he said on ABC’s This Week. “As we move closer to that deadline, we’ll make a recommendation to the president,” he said.

President Joe Biden did not rule out an extension of the deadline he set before the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country earlier this month in remarks at the White House on Sunday.

According to a White House official, the US has evacuated and assisted the evacuation of around 30,300 individuals on military and coalition flights since August 14, but tens of thousands of Afghans are still waiting to join the airlift from Kabul.

Biden stated that talks with the military are in the works to extend the airlift beyond August 31. “We hope we won’t need to prolong, but I expect there will be debates about how far along we are in the process.”

The president has defended his choice to terminate America’s longest war, claiming that getting all Americans out of the nation would be difficult under any circumstances.

