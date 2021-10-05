If Taiwan falls, Tsai warns of “catastrophic consequences.”

In an article published on Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the island fell to China and pledged to “do all it takes” to protect the island.

Taiwan is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as territory that must be retaken one day, if necessary by force.

Since Tsai’s 2016 victory, President Xi Jinping has declared the seizure of Taiwan as “inevitable,” and Beijing has increased military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on the island, which she sees as “already independent” and not part of a “one China.”

Since Friday, when Beijing commemorated its National Day with its then-largest aerial display of force, buzzing the island with 38 planes, around 150 Chinese warplanes had breached Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In an article for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, Tsai warned that failing to defend Taiwan would be “catastrophic” for both the island and the region.

“They must keep in mind that if Taiwan falls, the implications will be disastrous for regional peace and the democratic alliance system,” Tsai added.

“It would indicate that authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy in today’s global value contest.”

Taiwan aspires to coexist peacefully with China, but “if its democracy and way of life are challenged, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself,” she stated.

After a record 56 Chinese jets, including nuclear-capable bombers, crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday, Tsai’s government urged Beijing to stop its “irresponsible aggressive activities.”

“Our attitude on cross-strait ties remains unwavering, despite practically daily intrusions by the People’s Liberation Army,” Tsai continued.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace; it covers a far larger area that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as some mainland territory.

Beijing has began sending huge sorties into Taiwan’s defense zone in the last two years to indicate discontent at important moments – and to keep Taipei’s aging fighter fleet taxed on a regular basis.

Last year, 380 Chinese military jets flew into Taiwan’s defense zone, setting a new high. As of October of this year, the number had already surpassed 600.